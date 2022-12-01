Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 1, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has said the Hustler Fund will be a game changer in the Kenyan economy.

Commenting on social media on Friday, Ahmednasir said the fund will give power to the people of Kenya.

“The Hustler Fund is a game changer. Power to the people,” he said in a tweet.

Ahmednasir is one of the few prominent lawyers who publicly backed President William Ruto’s candidature for president.

The lawyer’s remarks come a day after the fund, which was largely the basis of President William Ruto’s campaign, was launched.

It was launched at the Green Park bus terminus in Nairobi.

President William Ruto said the Sh50 billion Hustler Fund will give Kenyans blacklisted by money lending apps a second chance.

He said the fund will also be cheaper, compared to what the average lender currently gives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.