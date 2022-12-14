Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – That President William Ruto’s Hustler Fund is transforming lives is not in doubt.

Barely two weeks after it was launched, a record 15.4 billion Kenyans have already accessed the Hustler Fund loans and a whopping Sh400 million deposited in savings as of Jamhuri Day, according to Ruto.

Speaking during the Jamhuri Day fete, Ruto revealed that Sh1.2 billion has already been repaid by Kenyans who took loans from the Hustler Fund since it was launched on November 30.

The Head of State said that Sh7.54 billion have been borrowed from the fund so far.

“In a record 12 days, today the Hustler Fund has 15.4 million subscribers. In just 12 days, the Hustler Fund has lend Sh7.54 billion. The hustler Fund has accumulated savings of close to Sh400 million in just 12 days. And the good news, today Sh1.2 billion has been repaid by Kenyans who borrowed on this platform,” Ruto said.

The Head of State said that the Hustler Fund provided a platform for millions of Kenyans who were looking for an opportunity to save.

He further said that Kenyans borrowing from the fund have not been derailed by critics, even as he called out the political class for criticizing the fund.

“My friends, you’re borrowing your mortgage at 3 percent. Why do you want to derail the hustlers who today are suffering from shylocks and from predatory lenders who charge them 360 percent?” President Ruto posed.

However, he said that the government had secured an agreement with lenders to shift to a credit scoring system that incorporates incentives for both lenders and borrowers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.