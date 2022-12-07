Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 6, 2022 – The World Bank Group has launched the Kenya Country Partnership Framework (CPF) that sets out its strategy to support the country’s vision 2030.

The Kenya CPF aims to reduce extreme poverty and increase shared prosperity over the period 2023 to 2028.

Speaking during the event at KICC yesterday, Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u commended the World Bank saying the implementation of the CPF would support Kenya’s economy.

“The implementation of the Country Partnership Framework will support Kenya’s economy in its development discourse and more so the constraints in particular the emerging threat of food security and climate change,” Mr. Njuguna stated.

Mr. Keith Hansen, World Bank’s Country Director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda Country Management Unit, noted that tackling Kenya’s inequality would help the country achieve and maintain a more equitable development.

“The people of Kenya are in a position to reap even greater dividends from the country’s robust economic growth in terms of more durable poverty reduction. Tackling the drivers of inequality now will help to ensure that Kenya can achieve and maintain more equitable development in the long run,” Mr. Hansen said.

At the same time, Jumoke Jagun-Dokunmu, IFC’s Regional Director for Eastern Africa, pointed out that the CPF would provide Kenya with key areas to target in its development for the next five years.

“The Kenya Country Partnership Framework provides a roadmap for our work over the next 5 years and outlines key priorities where we’ll target our engagements to support Kenya’s inclusive sustainable and resilient development,” Jumoke.

The Kenya Country Partnership Framework (CPF) aims to achieve three High-Level Outcomes (HLOs) through 7 objectives.

The Kenya Country Partnership Framework (CPF) is a joint strategy between the World Bank, the International Finance Cooperation (IFC), the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), and the government to promote shared prosperity and reduce poverty for the people of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.