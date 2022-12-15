Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 15 December 2022 – Comedian Mulamwah attended the launch of Huddah Monroe’s beauty products, and afterward, the two couldn’t help but flirt with each other.

Huddah took to social media to commend Mulamwah for being handsome in person and said it was great meeting him.

“You look sooo handsome in person, was great meeting you Mulamwa ,” Huddah Monroe commented on Mulamwah’s post.

The comedian was quick to replay, telling Huddah that she was also cuter in person.

“@huddahthebosschick you are cuter in person too ♥,” Mulamwah wrote.

