Friday, 30 December 2022 – The mastermind of the infamous Mulot SIM swap syndicate, David Mutai alias Hillary Langat Matindwet, has been arrested.

The jailbird who has been on the run for the past few days has been arrested by officers on bank duties at the Kericho Kenya Commercial Bank after members of the public spotted him in the town and went after him.

His attempt to flee was immediately thwarted by the youthful young men of athletic height who went after him in long strides, bringing him down with a heavy thud after a few metres.

The immediate response by the officers on guard duties saved Matindwet’s skin from the irate mob that almost went for his jugular in exasperation.

Matindwet’s arrest comes two days after detectives based at the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau unmasked his identity, following numerous complaints from members of the public who had been defrauded by the suspect and his gang.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.