Friday, 23 December 2022 – Temmie Ovwasa has called out people in their 30s who date those in their 20s.

The singer said people in their 20s just finished being teenagers and questioned why an adult will want to be with anyone that young, instead of with their age mates.

“They’re not ‘mature’ for their age. They are traumatised,” Temmie said of people in their 20s.

She then insinuated that anyone in their 30s dating someone in their 20s is developmentally challenged.

