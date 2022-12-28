Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Big Brother’s Tolani Baj has taken a swipe at people she classifies as ”boring brides.”

In a tweet shared on her handle, Tolani wondered how some ladies would be ”dancing two steps” on their wedding day, as though they were forced to get married.

She wrote;

”I can’t stand a boring bride. A bride with no ginger. How are you getting married & you’re dancing two step with no energy like they forced you to accept the marriage proposal I wanna see more happy brides in 2023, abeg”