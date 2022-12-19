Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 December 2022 – A 22-year-old man is in custody after he impersonated His Excellency Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and fraudulently obtained an unknown amount of money.

Collins Kipleting Serem alias Rengstar, a benga artist based in Kamplemur village in Sugoi, was arrested after he created a fake Facebook account bearing the Deputy President’s name and obtained money from unsuspecting netizens, allegedly meant for feeding Kenyans facing hunger.

The suspect published a pay bill number connected to an account at Eldoret’s Standard Chartered bank and appealed to his over 14K followers to come together and raise funds for the victims of hunger, promising God’s blessings to those who would heed the appeal.

Sleuths attached to the Deputy President’s office launched a manhunt for the suspect and arrested him in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu county.

The suspect is currently in custody being processed for arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.