Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Daddy Freeze has advised a woman to leave her boyfriend of three years who is discussing marriage with her.

The woman explained that she decided to start a relationship with him because he has a good heart but she has been unable to love him.

She added that he pays her bills and has been caring but she is considering ending the relationship and needs advice.

Media personality, Daddy Freeze advised her to leave the man now rather than marry him and end up cheating on him.