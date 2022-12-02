Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 2, 2022 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has asked Homa Bay County residents to live peacefully with monkeys.

This is after residents claimed that monkeys from Ruma National Park are destroying their food and cash crops.

Speaking on Friday, KWS Senior Game Warden in Homa Bay Titus Mitau, urged individuals living around the park to consider substituting maize with other crops that the monkeys cannot devour as a measure towards attaining peaceful coexistence with the primates.

Mitau advised residents to stop growing maize which is a delicacy for monkeys and instead embrace other high-value crops.

“This way they will not come to your farms because they will have nothing to eat. You need to consider planting crops like aloes that are not eaten by monkeys and on the other hand, have a greater market value,” Mitau said.

