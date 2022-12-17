Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 17 December 2022 – Samidoh’s US-based promoter, Bernice Saroni, has sent an encouraging message to his wife, Edday Nderitu, following a dramatic incident that happened in a Dubai club after Karen Nyamu provoked her.

Edday asked Bernice to remain strong and described Karen Nyamu as a devil.

She urged Edday to hold her husband tight and protect her marriage.

“You are in my prayers sorry hun my flight got interrupted in Switzerland but hold your husband tight.”

“Remmeber when things are too good that’s when the devil comes for you.”

“Stay calm this shall pass too.”

“Always remember you have the crown 👑 fix it nicely better days are ahead of you my sister,” she wrote.

Bernice then asked Karen to stay on her lane and thanked Samidoh for defending his wife.

“Samidoh leo umecheza kama wewe…. thank you soo much the security was on point sidechic always remember your position wacha kusumbua watu aah nkt …

#womenpower #nowomanislimited #family,” she added.

