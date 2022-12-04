Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 4, 2022 – US President Joe Biden has called on political leaders to reject antisemitism “wherever it hides”.

He made the call on Twitter, just a day after rapper Kanye West went on a tirade praising Adolf Hitler and Nazis.

Biden wrote in a tweet:

“I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity.”