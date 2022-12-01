Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 01 December 2022 – Top rated Ohangla singer Prince Idah and singer Bahati have released another collabo dubbed MY Abebo.

The song is trending on Youtube and so far, it has garnered over 290,000 views in less than 24 hrs.

This latest collabo comes following the success of their hit song Adhiambo which ruled the airwaves and garnered over 18 million views.

Bahati had taken a break from music after venturing into politics but he is now back with a bang.

Here’s a video of the new song.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.