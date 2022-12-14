Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has revealed the man who will succeed former president Uhuru Kenyatta as Azimio chairman.

Last week, Murathe, who is Uhuru’s drinking buddy, revealed that the former President is resigning as the chairman to concentrate on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) peace process.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Murathe dismissed claims that Uhuru will hand over the Azimio chairmanship to former Kieni Member of Parliament Kanini Kega.

He said once Uhuru resigns, former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya will take over the chairmanship and work together with the opposition leader, Raila Odinga to strengthen the coalition.

Murathe further said apart from being involved in the DRC peace process, Uhuru will work together with Jubilee party officials to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST