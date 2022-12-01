Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 1, 2022 – A report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) on the state of the consumer economy has revealed that the cost of living slightly eased in November.

KNBS placed the inflation rate at 9.5 percent, a 0.1 percent drop from the previous month of October.

Among the factors that contributed to the slight dip was the reduction in the cost of basic commodities. Cooking oil recorded an average drop of Ksh21.93 per litre.

“During the same period, prices of cooking oil (salad), tomatoes and fortified maize flour dropped by 6.0, 2.2, and 1.0 percent, respectively.”

“The month-to-month Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index increased by 0.6,” the statement read in part.

The cost of maize flour dropped by Sh1.83 per kilogram packet, while the same unit of tomatoes cost Ksh1.98 less.

Some of the non-food commodities whose prices dropped include the electricity bought on a small scale (Ksh46.48 per 50 kilowatts) and Ksh184.2 for 200 kilowatts.

The cost of fuel, super petrol, diesel and kerosene also dropped by Ksh1.10, while a 13-kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas retailed by Ksh79 less.

Commuters also paid less for their travel, according to the Bureau.

Kenyans coughed up more cash for rent, alcoholic beverages and fresh farm produce during the month under review. The consumer price index (CPI) increased from 127.86 to 128.31.

However, in comparison to the same period in 2021, the rate of inflation leaped by 3.7 points from 5.8 percent.

