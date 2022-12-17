Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, 17 December 2022 – Mombasa socialite Trisha Khalid recently confirmed that she is dating a senior Government official.

Speaking in an interview, the well-endowed socialite said she is not the first woman to date a married man and urged her critics to give her a break.

Trisha said there are ladies dating married men and the only difference between them and her was that their relationship hadn’t been exposed to the public probably because they aren’t as famous as she is.

She further claimed that the Senior Government official is okay with the relationship and it just a matter of time before he officially marries her as a second wife.

The identity of the Government official Trisha is dating can now be revealed.

His name is Joseph Onyango, the immediate former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

Onyango is reportedly sponsoring Trisha’s lavish lifestyle.

A few months ago, he surprised her with a new car.

They were even spotted together in Mombasa.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST