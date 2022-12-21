Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has said she is comfortable in opposition and doesn’t need any job from President William Ruto’s government.

Citing her brilliance and astuteness, a section of leaders from Mt Kenya had offered to lobby for a government post on her behalf.

They argue she would be instrumental to the running of the government given her many years of experience in matters of governance.

Tharaka Nithi County Assembly Speaker John Mbabu asked Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Munene to ask Ruto to consider Karua for a post.

“MP Munene, because you are close to President Ruto and you know very well Ms. Karua is a great leader with very many political siblings, talk to the Head of State so that she can be given a job even if it is somewhere in the State House,” said Mbabu.

Karua said she is content with the opposition roles she is undertaking alongside Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka

“I am not looking for any job in the government. The work of opposition is enough for me and I am comfortable with it,” Karua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST