Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta convened the official closing session of the Nairobi process of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) peace talks yesterday.

This came after an earlier planned event failed to take place due to several delegates walking out in protest over unpaid allowances.

Uhuru, the peace envoy, shared with the delegates a raft of resolutions he had agreed on with DR Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi and M23 rebels.

They included;

Release of individuals arrested by virtue of their tribe and Lack of Criminal Records– Kenyatta stated that a committee will be formed together with religious; leaders to look into the names of the individuals to fast-track their release.

Involvement of communities living in the nearby forest areas to be employed as forest wardens, to protect the forest and their participation in eco-friendly projects with the government.

Rebels lay down their weapons and join the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Reintegration and Stabilization Program (P-DDRCS) program and be enjoined in projects to develop their country.

Stakeholder meetings with Mining Companies; by December or early January, a meeting in Kinshasa with companies in disagreement with communities living around mine areas until a solution is brokered to resolve the impasse.

Army Recruitment; There will be a process for joining the army through the P-DDRCS program in recruiting army personnel as is used in normal processes.

Interrogation of the P-DDRCS Program; there will be further engagement with the national government to build consensus in the implementation of the program.

Kenyatta maintained that for the peace process to succeed, all stakeholders involved should help actualize these priorities in order to enhance a lasting solution in the peace process.

He urged the delegates to foster peace amongst themselves and embolden the spirit of dialogue and consultations through their community leaders and elders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.