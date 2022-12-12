Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 12, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to resign as Azimio chairman due to legal requirements.

Should the former president not vacate his position, he will not be able to enjoy his retirement benefits.

This is per the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act of 2003 which states, “A retired president shall not hold office in any political party for more than six months after ceasing to hold office as President.”

As a result of this, some legal experts have narrowed down the list of the possible candidates likely to replace Uhuru as Azimio chairman.

Top on the list is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga whom Political analyst Maimuna Mwidau believes is the right candidate to take up Uhuru’s leadership mantle.

Martha Karua has also been touted as a potential replacement for Uhuru Kenyatta as chair of Azimio coalition.

The former Raila’s running mate does not hold a formal position in Azimio coalition party structure at the moment but experts reckon that she would be more useful for the role.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is another candidate likely to replace Uhuru as Azimio chair.

The former Vice President would be the best alternative to Raila Odinga as Azimio chair according to Maimuna Mwidau.

Lastly, is the former Ndaragwa Constituency Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni who is the current Jubilee Party Secretary General.

Kioni will be the highest-ranking Jubilee Party member in the coalition after Uhuru’s exit which places him in a better place to replace the former Head of State.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.