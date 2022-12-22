Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – The Headteacher of Moi DEB Primary in Bungoma County broke down in tears after the school registered poor performance in the 2022 Kenya Certificate for Primary Education (KCPE).

Kelvin Wanyama faulted examiners for the underwhelming performance. Besides, he accused the Ministry of Education of manipulating the school’s results.

The disappointed headteacher stated that his child had received 334 points, and sought the assistance of sub-county directors to have the matter addressed.

The top student in the school received 365 marks out of 500 marks.

“I am also a parent in this school. My son who had selected Maranda for his high school education had gotten 334 marks. I don’t know how to share this news with him,” Wanyama stated in tears.

He called the parents of the candidates for a meeting yesterday to address the issue that is now threatening to cause despair among pupils.

The Headteacher summoned the Sub County director during the meeting to offer possible solutions to their problem.

“You have seen your children studying and struggling. This is not fair. You cannot compare these pupils with other pupils from other schools. We want the sub-county director to come and give us answers,” Wanyama lamented.

The school administration appealed the results seeking different results from the Ministry of Education.

“We want to make an appeal. These are not the results of this school,” the headteacher added.

