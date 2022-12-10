Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, 10 December 2022 – A headmistress of a school in Tharaka Nithi County is on the spot after her randy behaviours were exposed.

The married woman, who works at Kareteni Primary School, reportedly has a special appetite for Ben 10s.

She reportedly loves bedding young campus boys in the area.

She sent a nude video to her Ben 10 in bed stark naked.

The Ben 10 is said to have leaked the video after their secret affair went south.

This is how her randy behaviours were exposed on Telegram.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.