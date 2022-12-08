Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 8, 2022 – President William Ruto has inadvertently admitted that some of his Cabinet Secretaries do not know what they are doing.

This is after he overturned a directive by Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria ordering the evacuation of squatters from land owned by a private firm in Machakos County.

Speaking during a ground-breaking ceremony for the Mavoko Affordable Housing Project yesterday, Ruto announced that he had brokered an agreement between the firm and the area residents.

“Last week, I met all those who were involved and we have agreed to settle the matter out of court so that we can build more affordable houses here in Mavoko.”

“We have investors who are here ready to work with us to build 200,000 housing units here,” Ruto disclosed.

Kuria’s order rattled leaders from the region, with Wavinya, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and ex-governor Mike Sonko maintaining that the land belonged to the people.

At the same time, Ruto pleaded with Governor Wavinya Ndeti and other leaders from the region not to frustrate the government’s development projects in the area.

“I want to ask all of us to focus on the bigger picture because we can transform this nation by working together and in a focused manner,” he stated.

Among the resolutions reached was that 10% of the units developed in the housing project be handed over to the Machakos county government – much to the protest of Governor Ndeti who wanted 20-30%.

Wavinya requested Ruto to ensure the completion of projects initiated by the previous regime including roads, stadia, and water projects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.