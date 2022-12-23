Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Fox news TV host, Tucker Carlson has berated Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky who according to him, dresses like the ‘manager of a strip club demanding money’ during his visit to Washington DC.

The Ukraine leader showed up to the White House wearing a casual outfit – including a camouflage colored sweatshirt, similar colored pants and combat boots in contrast to President Joe Biden, who was wearing a suit.

Carlson knocked Zelensky for asking for more money despite the United States own border problems – after a pandemic-era federal immigration policy known as Title 42 expired – allowing an influx of migrants into the country and straining the budget.

During Zelensky’s meeting with Biden on Wednesday, December 22, he made a plea for yet another round of defensive weapons, before the first had even arrived in the Ukraine.

Carlson said: ‘The president of Ukraine arrived at the White House dressed like the manager of a strip club and demanding money and amazingly no one threw him out.

‘Instead they did whatever he wanted and American taxpayers declared that Joe Biden will continue to give Zelensky whatever he demands for “As long as it takes.”‘

At one point, Carlson recalled that disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried had done something similar, saying the Ukraine presidents attire was reminiscent of that.

‘The media, Congress, the White House all love this weird little guy called Bankman-Fried. Remember that? We were reminded of that.’

Carlson went on to question why the the two heads of state, didn’t discuss what happens ‘if Zelensky wins’ the war against Russia.

‘Biden never specified, what ‘it’ is, and ‘as long as it takes’ to do, what?’ Carlson mused.

‘Push the Russian Army back to pre-invasion borders? That sounds reasonable that’s what most Americans likely assume, those still paying attention.’

‘But that is not what Zelensky means, it is not what he is asking for, Zelensky is demanding regime change in Russia,’ he said.

‘What happens if he wins? What does the ensuing chaos look like? Who secures the largest arsenal of nuclear weapons? Strangely those questions didn’t come up today.

‘The point was to fawn over the Ukrainian strip club manager and hand him billions more dollars from our own crumbling economy.’

Zelensky asked President Joe Biden for even more Patriot missiles on Wednesday, during a joint press conference with the American president at the White House. Patriot missiles cost 1b dollars for one.

Watch the video below

Tucker Carlson: Zelensky shows up to DC looking like a strip club manager and demanding money. Our aging leadership class will give him billions from our crumbling economy pic.twitter.com/aIvgiQvkJ0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 22, 2022