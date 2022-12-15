Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 15 December 2022 – Bongo singer Harmonize took an HIV test just days after his breakup with Frida Kajala Masanja was confirmed.

The singer took to social media to proudly show off the HIV test kit which had his results.

The results showed Harmonize is HIV-negative.

“Done’’ he wrote under the HIV test kit that showed he was negative for the virus.

Kajala publicly confirmed that she had broken up with Harmonize for the second time in a post on social media.

Kajala admitted that she deserved to be laughed at for breaking with Harmonize for the second time in less than two years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.