Friday, December 2, 2022 – Model and video vixen, Hamisa Mobetto has reacted to claims that Tanzanian music star, Diamond Platnumz is not the father of her child.

Social media pages in Tanzania are awash with claims that Mobetto’s son was fathered by singer, Nandy’s husband, Billnass.

Photo comparisons of Billnass and Mobetto’s five-year-old son Dylan have been trending on social media in Tanzania.

This pushed Mobetto into confronting those questioning her son’s paternity. She wrote;

I don’t like anyone to talk about my child. I don’t like it! I don’t like it and I don’t like it any more. I have never understood how adults sit down and start talking about a five-year-old child as if they were there when he was sired