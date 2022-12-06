Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – The Council of Governors (CoG) has called upon President William Ruto to dissolve three government bodies created by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The agencies risking closure included Kenya National Public Health Institute, the National Syndemic Diseases Control Authority and Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority.

Led by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, the governors claimed that the authorities were formed to undermine counties as health is a devolved function.

“The Ministry of Health established the authorities through Executive Orders issued by the former President a few months to the August 9th General Election.”

“This was a deliberate sabotage whereby the national government creates institutions to undertake devolved functions,” Waiguru complained.

The governors requested Ruto to audit all projects initiated by his predecessor that touch on the health sector and other devolved functions.

“CoG requests the President to audit all laws passed before the inception of devolution in 2013 and also post-2013 – to determine if they undermine devolution,” Waiguru spoke on behalf of the governors.

The authorities being called for dissolution were initiated to enhance service delivery in the health sector.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta established Kenya National Public Health Institute in 2021 as a national-level focal point for leading and coordinating public health functions in Kenya.

National Syndemic Diseases Control Authority was created on August 2022, when Uhuru restructured the National Aids Control Council.

The Syndemic Authority was mandated to coordinate HIV/AIDS response, sexually transmitted infections, malaria, tuberculosis, leprosy and lung disease.

On the other hand, Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority were created by Uhuru on August 2022 to replace the Department of the National Blood Transfusion, Tissue and Human Organ Transplant Services.

The authority was mandated to ensure donors’ and recipients’ safety, biosafety and well-being in medical services relating to human-derived medical products.

