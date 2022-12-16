Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday December 16, 2022 – Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has cautioned President William Ruto against making the same mistake his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, made because he will regret it.

Speaking in Machakos yesterday, Wavinya remarked that Uhuru paid dearly for trying to amend the Constitution to appease former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, warning that the same fate might befall Ruto if he doesn’t tread carefully.

She cited the recent proposal to introduce the official Office of the Opposition Leader, a move that analysts argued was well calculated to tame Azimio top honcho, Raila Odinga.

“The president made a very good proposal of creating an office for the opposition.”

“As much as the proposal is good, he should not make the same mistake as the previous administration and fail to follow due process,” she advised.

The first-term Governor explained that there are clear guidelines for creating such office.

“The process must start in Parliament; if not, it may be rejected just like Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was nullified by the Supreme Court,” the governor added.

Nonetheless, Wavinya said she was ecstatic about the plan, adding that resources offered to the office would enhance the Opposition’s role.

“We will use the funds allocated to the office to oversight the Government and promote accountability,” Wavinya remarked.

Wavinya opined that the Opposition will be allowed to run as a parallel Government.

“The opposition will be like a full government complete with shadow cabinet secretaries which is a good way to advance democracy,” she opined.

The Kenyan DAILY POST