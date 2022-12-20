Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – Kisii Governor Simba Arati has pledged to sponsor baby Sagini’s education until he becomes self-reliant.

Arati visited the minor accompanied by County Executive Committee members (CECs) Leah Ogega (Health) and Eric Miyienda (Sports, Culture and Arts).

Arati equally pledged to offset the Ksh100,000 medical bill accrued after Sagini was hospitalised following an incident where a gang kidnapped him and gouged out his eyes.

According to Arati, Sagini’s case was a wake-up call for his administration to put in place functional rescue centres.

“It is quite unfortunate that such an act can be meted out on a three-year-old boy.”

“We need to ensure there are proper facilities within our county to support such cases,” Arati remarked.

He further revealed that the county government would allocate funds in the supplementary budget to support a rehabilitation centre and equip it to enable the facility to serve the community more effectively.

Kisii Eye Hospital director Dan Kiage disclosed that the hospital would also work closely with the county government to support the child at the rehabilitation centre.

This comes even as the Baby’s mother and cousin as the main suspect who committed the heinous crime on the innocent soul.

Baby Sagini’s eyes were gouged out by ‘unknown people’ before dumping him in a maize plantation near their home in Ikuruma village in Marani, Kisii County on Wednesday, December 14.

Sagini was in the company of other children fetching water when he broke away, only to be found writhing in pain on the next day.

