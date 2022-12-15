Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has appeared virtually to heed to summons issued against him in the Green Park terminus impasse case.

On Thursday, Sakaja, who appeared before Justice Hedwig Ong’udi, said he was at a presidential function and asked the court for more time to allow him to log into the virtual court.

Sakaja kept the court waiting for over 40 minutes with his lawyers telling the court he was joining. Lawyer Adrian Kamotho kept asking for 5 minutes but he didn’t log in.

Only for his lawyer to come later and tell the court that the governor was engaged but the person in charge of the project was in court and he could answer any questions from the court.

Justice Hedwig Ong’udi said she had specifically asked for the governor and not any other person.

“Do you know why I asked for the first respondent to be present in court today? Who told you I wanted to ask him questions,” the judge asked

The judge said she wanted Sakaja to appear so that Sakaja and the petitioners could reach an understanding.

Petitioner’s lawyer Wycliffe Omayio told the court that what happened in court on Thursday showed that the county head was not taking this matter seriously by taking the court in circles and then later saying he was at a presidential function.

In the case, several long-distance matatu Saccos have challenged the county’s decision to move them from the CBD to the green park terminus at Uhuru Park.

