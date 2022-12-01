Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 1, 2022 – A section of tenants in Westlands have urged Nairobi Governor, Johnson Sakaja, to order the owner of a security company in their neighborhood to relocate his dogs over noise pollution

According to the tenants, the dogs belonging to Babs Security Services tend to bark from 3 a.m. until 12 p.m., depriving the residents of decent sleep.

“I have been to Airbnb’s because I just want to experience one peaceful night. I have been patient and I am now tired,” said one of the tenants identified as Christopher Mbugua.

He said the worst affected are school-going children and infants in the neighborhood who have found it difficult to get any sleep over the dogs’ constant barking, yelping, howling, and whining.

Mbugua stated that, despite the security company sitting on about an acre of property, the dogs’ kennels were installed just 20 feet from their apartment walls.

“On the other side of their property is a road that leads to nothing. We requested that the dogs be moved to the other side. They said that they would relocate the dogs in March, and they agreed to do so, arguing that the dogs only bark when they return from work,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.