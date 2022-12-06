Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is hellbent on making Nairobi City, a festive city.

This is after he shared details of various activities that will take place in the week-long Nairobi Festival.

Sakaja also revealed the fee payment for the event.

Kenyans planning to attend the upcoming Nairobi Festival will part with Ksh100 as entry fee for the much-hyped event.

On the other hand, children will be charged Ksh50 for the festival set to start on Monday, December 12.

During the event – to be help at the renovated Uhuru Park- various artists will be featured in art shows and ICT exhibitions among the events slated to happen.

However, the organisers did not indicate artists who would perform at the event.

“As we promised the very first festival is here. A whole week to celebrate ICT innovation. In arts we will feature upcoming and established artists, creative graffiti and photography,” he announced.

Sakaja indicated that the city’s matatu culture would be further showcased at the festival.

“We will also have culture, sports, food, film and our mathrees (PSVs). I invite you to celebrate and experience the core of who we truly are.

“A city of immense talent and creativity and where we are all about the hustle,” Sakaja added.

The Uhuru Park festival will end on Saturday, December 17.

Earlier, the organisers called the business community to submit their names as vendors to showcase their products.

“Musicians, spoken word artists, poets and performing artists can call for enquiries through 0777200290,” read the statement in part.

