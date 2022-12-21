Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has donated his campaign billboards to make bags to aid in the education of children.

The bags were sold for Ksh2,500 each yesterday to help needy students ahead of the reopening of schools scheduled for January 23, 2023.

Governor Sakaja donated billboards to Anjiru Program and urged them to repurpose the materials.

Upon receiving the end products, he expressed his satisfaction lauding the women and youth group who made the bags.

“I’m pleased with how my campaign’s billboards turned out. The recycled billboards were used by women’s and youth organizations in Nairobi to create school bags for our children and make a living,” Sakaja stated.

“Through the Anjirū program, for every bag bought from them, one is donated to a needy pupil,” he added.

Funds raised from the sale of the bags will be used to pay school fees for needy children in the county.

Anjiru Program stated that the donations from the governor had made it possible for them to be a blessing to children across the country.

“At the same time, the county’s children will be blessed with school bags in time for the start of the new academic year in 2023.”

“Manufacturing in Kenya is not for the faint of heart. One of our highest costs is raw materials. Using waste as a resource we are able to provide jobs to women and youth in Nairobi County,” the statement added.

The project lead expressed her gratitude to the governor, stating he always keeps his word and fulfills his promises.

“Thank you very much Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for your generous donation of the billboards,” the innovator, identified as Ciiru, added.

