Sunday, December 4, 2022 – Mombasa County Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has declared war on noisy clubs and bars operating in residential areas in the county.

Speaking on Friday Nassir said that he will not allow people to be disturbed by the noise coming from some of the bars and clubs operating in residential areas.

“If you know that you are operating a club or bar business in a place close to a religious institution, education institution, or residential areas, know that we are not going to allow that,” said Nassir.

The Governor announced that beginning Monday next week, the county through sub-county administration shall commence public participation forums across the six sub-counties of Nyali, Kisauni, Likoni, Mvita, Changamwe, Jomvu and Likoni to collect views from affected persons.

Nassir said that the county will provide a time frame for bars and club owners to regularize their businesses, after which stern action will be taken against those who fail to comply.

He promised that the county will conduct raids soon after the compliance period elapses to flash out those who will have failed to comply.

