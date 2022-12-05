Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 5, 2022 – Huduma Kenya centres across the country have extended working hours from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm from the previous 8 am to 5 pm hours commencing today.

This is one of the six interventions promised by the Public Service, Gender, and Affirmative Action CS Aisha Jumwa recently, so as to advance Public Service Delivery and Transformation through the Huduma Kenya Service Delivery Program (Huduma Kenya).

In a statement to media houses, the government notified the general public that the extension of the service hours will be deployed in 18 select Huduma Centers around the country including Nairobi-GPO, City Square, Makadara, Kibra, Eastleigh, Kiambu, Thika, Nakuru, Eldoret, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Laikipia, Kisii, Kitale, Kericho, Kakamega, Kisumu, and Mombasa.

NHIF, KRA, NSSF, HELB, NTSA and all online Government Services are available at Huduma Centres.

Additionally, in order to assist citizens via calls on inquiries, booking of appointments and general Public Service information, while seeking services, the Huduma Contact Centre has also extended its operational hours to operate from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm.

