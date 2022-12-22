Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has something new to smile about after one of his key lieutenants was ordained as a pastor.

Former Taita Taveta County Woman Representative, Joyce Lay, lost her seat in 2017 and took a new turn when she started singing gospel music.

On Tuesday, Lay was ordained as pastor of Jubilee Christian Church, Voi.

Lay represented Taita Taveta County in the National Assembly for five years, from 2013 to 2017, where she ran for the Senator position on a Jubilee Party ticket but lost to ODM’s Jones Mwarume.

In her quest to make a comeback in 2022, she ran for Taita Taveta County Women Representative position on a Jubilee Party ticket but lost to UDA’s Lydia Haika.

Raila has been behind her all the time and Lay once admitted that Raila is her mentor in politics and outside politics.

