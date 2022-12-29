Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Media personality T.J. Holmes has filed for divorce from second wife Marilee Fiebig amid his alleged affair with his “Good Morning America 3” co-host, Amy Robach.

The paperwork was filed on Wednesday, December 28, in New York City after almost 13 years of marriage.

Holmes and Fiebig, also 45, tied the knot in March 2010 and welcomed daughter Sabine in January 2013.

Amid ABC’s investigation into the nature of Holmes and Amy’s relationship, more has come to light about his alleged relations with at least two other staffers at the job, including married producer Natasha Singh.

Holmes and Amy’s friendship allegedly turned romantic after they began training together for the NYC Half Marathon in March.

At the time, Robach, 49, was married to Andrew Shue; however, their divorce is nearly finalized, and a friend previously told Page Six that the “Melrose Place” alum “moved out earlier this summer.”

Even though their professional careers are hanging in the balance while ABC continues its investigation, the co-anchors have been spotted out together a handful of times, including at the airport the day after Christmas.