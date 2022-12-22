Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – President William Ruto has finally fulfilled his promise of appointing Former Chief Justice, David Maraga to a senior government position.

During his presidential campaigns, Ruto promised Nyamira County residents that he will appoint their son to a senior position in his government once he assumes the presidency.

In a gazette notice on Thursday, Ruto appointed Maraga to chair a 23-member task force to oversee the improvement of reforms for members of the National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service.

Ruto appointed Carole Kariuki to be the vice chairperson.

Other task force members appointed are Moffat Muriithi Kangi, John Ole Moyaki, Ibrahim Jillo Guyo, Richard Kirundi, Elizabeth Mueni, and Roseline Odede.

Others are Joash Odhiambo Dache, Doreen Muthaura, Albert Mwenda, Terry Chebet Maina, Hassan Sheikh Mohamed, Simiyu Werunga, Mutuma Ruteere, Anne Ireri, Stephen Kayongo, Jafaar Mohamed and Sammy Chepkwony.

The task force is mandated to identify the legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational constraints on effective service delivery by NPS and KPS.

