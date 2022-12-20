Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko announced hope for baby Sagini whose eyes were reportedly gouged out by his cousin and aunt in Kisii county.

Speaking on Monday, Sonko detailed his plans to fly the three-year-old to South China to get eye implants.

He added that he conducted extensive research to find the best hospital across the globe to attend to baby Sagini’s emergency case.

After a thorough search, he found a hospital in China that does eye implants but required the boy to have at least two referrals from hospitals in Kenya.

“According to the Chinese doctors, the eye implants will intriguingly help the boy with navigation sensors to allow him to get around on his own in familiar places,” Sonko stated.

He detailed that he had contacted relevant authorities from Kisii County, including the area MP, to facilitate his transfer to a hospital in Westlands for assessment.

The former governor booked an appointment for baby Sagini with an eye specialist in Westlands on Wednesday, December 21.

“I also intend to engage the Nairobi County government to recommend an eye specialist from the Mbagathi Hospital to also do a separate review of baby Sagini and thereafter forward the two reports to China,” he said.

The implants are similar to fitting the boy with prosthetic eyes that will look and move more like normal eyes but do not restore vision.

