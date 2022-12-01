Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 1, 2022 – Embakasi North MP James Gakuya has slammed Kenyans who have ridiculed the Ksh 500 minimum Hustler Fund loan.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Gakuya asked the critics to use the money to launch income-generating ventures.

“First of all, the Hustler Fund is not mandatory, and so no one is forcing you to apply for the Ksh500,” Gakuya stated.

“The fund is aimed at helping people who are struggling to get access to funding for micro-businesses,” he added while supporting the loan, which was launched yesterday.

Gakuya credited Ruto with launching the credit programme, arguing that the banking sector oppressed Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s).

He further noted that many Kenyans could survive with the minimum principal amount.

“Ksh500 is a lot of money and I can tell you that many people in my constituency make a living from that money.”

“Kenyans can apply for that money and start income-generating activities like roasting maize, selling sweets, and other low-budget hawking businesses,” the MP advised.

In November, Ruto announced that groups aiming to grow their businesses can apply for amounts between Ksh50,000 and Ksh250,000.

Individual limits were set between Ksh500 and Ksh50,000.

