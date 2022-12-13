Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 13 December 2022 – A video of Pastor Francis Mwangi alias Dr. Oracle, the founder of Mountain of Deliverance Church in Nakuru, blasting his congregation for refusing to give offerings to the church has surfaced on social media.

In the video, a few church members are seen walking to the pulpit to give money as the pastor walks around speaking on the microphone.

He blesses the few who come forward with money

“Father we thank you for the offerings today, we appreciate, we thank you in Jesus’s name, bless you in Jesus’s name. Let’s stand up as we go home,” he says.

He then scolds the rest of the congregation for failing to give to God as ordered.

“Kama huna pesa enda nyumbani” he says.

The Pastor then looks in the direction of the ushers and commands them, “Take those baskets to the office. We are through, mumebarikiwa. You are blessed.”

He goes ahead and turns off the microphone and declares that the service is over.

He finished by bragging that he will not beg his congregation to give offerings, claiming he is not a beggar.

“I will not beg this church to give. I’m not a beggar,” he reaffirms.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.