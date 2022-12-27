Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – Roots party presidential candidate, Prof George Wajackoyah, has castigated the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government over plans to import GMO foods into the country.

Speaking on Monday at the Emuhaya youth talent, Wajackoyah said GMO foods were banned in Mexico after their research found that genetically modified organisms are unfit for human consumption.

“Saa hizi mnaambiwa mambo ya GMO. Mexico wamekataa mambo ya GMO manake walifanya research, wanaume karibu mia tano huko Mexico walimea matiti kwa kula hiyo GMO na wanawake wakamea ndevu,” he said.

(You are being told about GMOs. Mexico rejected the foods after research, about 500 men developed breasts and women grew beards)

He said that GMOs will not help fight hunger as claimed by the government but will only have a negative impact on humans.

Wajackoyah claimed, without providing proof, that should the foods be allowed into the country, what happened in Mexico will be replicated in Kenya.

“Hiyo mambo ya GMO nayo tumekataa, lakini ikiwa mtakula hiyo GMO, wanawake watamea ndevu na wanaume watamea matiti.”

