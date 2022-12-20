Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – The girlfriend of the female bouncer who died from injuries sustained at Asake’s concert in Brixton, London, has penned down a tribute to her.

Gaby Hutchinson, 23, died in hospital in the early hours of December 19 after working as a security guard at the gig held at the O2 Academy in Brixton on Thursday, December 15.

Penning down a tribute to her girlfriend, Phoebie Turley wrote;

“My absolute world. I love you with my entire heart and soul.

Phoebie then followed that up by posting another picture of them together, captioning it: “Best weekend of our little lives together.”

Gaby was rushed to the hospital after the stampede in critical condition along with several others.

Gaby is the second victim of the tragedy after mum-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo passed away on Saturday.

A 21-year-old woman is still in critical condition after the stampede.