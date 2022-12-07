Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – A seven-year-old girl who was grabbing hold of a banana was bitten by a venomous snake.

The bothrops jararaca is Brazil’s fourth most dangerous snake with its venom capable of inflicting necrosis and limb loss.

At around 6.30am on Thursday, Dec. 1, a girl woke up at her family home in Guarçouba, northeast Brazil, and decided to have bananas for breakfast.

As the seven-year-old grabbed a bunch of bananas, a snake that had wrapped itself among them attacked her.

The girl was taken by boat ambulance from Guarçouba to Paranaguá, where she is now in stable condition at the Regional Hospital of the Coast, in Paranaguá.

When bitten by a jararaca, the victim is likely to suffer from necrosis and swelling. Dizziness, nausea, vomiting, hemorrhage and necrosis can also be symptoms with the most extreme cases resulting in amputations of the affected limbs.