Friday, December 16, 2022 – Nick Salat, who was suspended as KANU Secretary General on Thursday, has spoken about his ouster.

In a statement to Kenyans, KANU chairman Gideon Moi said that he had suspended Salat over gross misconduct and violating the party’s constitution.

“You are hereby suspended forthwith from carrying out and/or performing your duties as the party’s Secretary General pending the disciplinary proceedings,” said Gideon in a letter suspending Salat.

But Salat rejected the suspension as illegal and said he has been targeted for telling off Gideon for running down the party.

“We cannot worship an individual at the expense of the party.”

“We cannot worship him.”

“We can’t,” Gideon a local daily.

Salat lamented that the party’s fortunes had been diminishing since Gideon took over the leadership mantle.

“Small parties are coming up, winning seats and the presidency, but for us, we are stuck because of an individual.”

“I told him off and that is why he is suspending me,” he said.

“In 2017, we had 11 MPs, now we have six.”

“We had 64 MCAs, but now we have 30.”

“We have no governor.”

“And even the few who were elected fought on their own.”

“The party did not help them,” he added.

“Why are we glorifying him and we are not helping the party?” he posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST