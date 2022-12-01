Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 01 December 2022 – Some Ghanaian football enthusiasts are reportedly being detained in Qatar for selling World Cup match tickets.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif who confirmed the development, said those arrested had traveled to Qatar to support the Black Stars in the ongoing World Cup tournament.

Usif further urged the supporters not to sell the tickets they worked so hard to get.