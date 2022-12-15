Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – A lady called Shatu has said that marrying a married man is the best thing because one gains not only a husband but also a sister.

“Getting married to a married man is the best thing because it comes with a bonus; a husband and a sister” she tweeted on Wednesday, December 14.