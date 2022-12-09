Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, December 9, 2022 – Media personality, Gayle King has reacted to reports of her married colleagues T.J. Holmes/Amy Robach cheating on their spouses.

King shared her thoughts on the affair on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, after Andy Cohen teed it up by asking what she thinks about “all hell breaking loose” at ‘GMA.’

She said;

“I look at the situation and I say it’s very interesting what’s happening over there. It’s just gotten very messy and very sloppy.”

The media personality gave ABC and ‘GMA’ execs props for their initial stance of letting 2 consenting adults remain on the air, but then added … “The more you read, it’s just very messy.”

She added;

“I think, to me, it’s just a sad situation because you’ve got kids involved, you’ve got families involved, and I keep thinking about that.”

ABC News took Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, off of “GMA3” this week as the “messy” details of Holmes’ personal life began to unfold.

While Robach is close to finalizing her divorce from now-estranged husband Andrew Shue, Page Six broke the news that Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, was “blindsided” by his affair because not only had they had been attempting to reconcile, but Fiebig also had previously kept her focus on her husband’s other affair with another “GMA” producer named Natasha Singh.