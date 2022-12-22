Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – An African gay journalist, Chisom Peter, has gone public with his partner.
Chsom shared loved-up photos of him and his partner on Twitter, with the caption “happy. in love”.
See his post and photos
