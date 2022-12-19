Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – Wales captain, Gareth Bale has been listed as one of the worst players of the 2022 World Cup by French sports newspaper L’Equipe.

Though he scored his country’s only goal at the tournament, he was unable to inspire his team to victory as they crashed out at the group stage of the 2022 World Cup with one point.

Other players in the list include Hennessey (Wales); Cash (Poland), Kanaani (Iran), Khoukhi (Qatar), Carrasco (Belgium); Skov Olsen (Denmark), Bielik (Poland), Zielinski (Poland), K. Diatta (Senegal); Bale (Wales), A. Contreras (Costa Rica).

33-year-old Bale will return to club football with Los Angeles FC as they compete for the CONCACAF Champions Cup in March. Later that month, he could be back with Wales as their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign commences.