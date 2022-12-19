Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 19, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, has urged youth and women groups to embrace the recently rolled out hustler fund, saying it is a project that will uplift the lives of Kenyans.

Speaking when she visited the Home-care Spiritual fellowship in Nairobi’s Lang’ata constituency, a home for the less privileged, Pastor Dorcas urged the youth and women to form groups that will help them access the fund.

“I also urge you to be in groups that will help you access more funds, and being in such groups will help you access more funds to make your lives better,” Dorcas stated.

She further emphasized her commitment to helping the vulnerable in society and advocating for a balanced society. Pastor Dorcas also visited Don Bosco Boy’s town in Karen where she also urged the youth to embrace technical colleges (TVETs).

“The government has been very keen on technical courses and I am encouraged by this institution and the impact it has made to our young people,” she said.

During her tour of three institutions that cater for the less privileged, Pastor Dorcas called on Kenyans to help the less fortunate in society beyond the festivities.

“I always get satisfaction from helping people, especially the vulnerable, and when God honored me with this office, I decided to assist the vulnerable,” she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.